How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Aucas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Reigning Ecuadorian Serie A champs Independiente del Valle host fifth-place Aucas on Sunday at Banco Guayaquil Stadium.

Independiente del Valle has split its first two matches to start the Ecuadorian Serie A season, with a win in the team's debut 1-0 away at Cumbayá followed by a tough loss to 14-time Serie A champion Emelec 0-1 at home. Aucas, meanwhile, are still undefeated and sitting in the fifth spot in the standings.

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Aucas Sunday:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Aucas online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The reigning champs are coming off of a home loss to historic side Emelec in what was a rematch of last year's final. Both teams had plenty of chances throughout to take the lead, but it was a 60th-minute penalty kick from Sebastián Rodríguez that secured all three points. The match went all the way to 15 minutes of stoppage time, but that, along with 66% of ball possession, wasn't enough for Independiente to find an equalizer.

Aucas, on the other hand, are enjoying a two-match unbeaten streak to start off the season. The team's debut was a 1-1 draw away at Orense, which was followed by a 3-0 thrashing at home against Delfín. Luis Cano, Juan Manuel Tévez and Ronald Murillo all got on the scoreboard for the home team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Independiente del Valle vs. Aucas

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (English)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
