Coming off of back-to-back wins in the Serie A tournament, Independiente del Valle must now face second place Liga de Quito (19 points), who could match league-leader Barcelona on 22 points with a win on Sunday at Banco Guayaquil Stadium. Independiente del Valle is currently in fifth place with 17 points and could climb up to second with a win at home.

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Liga de Quito Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Independiente del Valle vs. Liga de Quito on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Independiente del Valle has suffered just one loss in its last nine matches in all competitions, with the club's most recent outing being a 1-1 draw against Brazilian giant Atlético Mineiro in Copa Libertadores action on Tuesday. Junior Sornoza split the points between the two clubs, with his second half finish following a seventh minute goal from Hulk in the first half.

Liga de Quito, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-1 win over Argentine-side Defensa y Justicia in the Copa Sudamericana thanks to a brace from Alexander Alvarado.

Liga now must travel to face Independiente del Valle at Banco Guayaquil Stadium on Sunday in an exciting match between two dynamic Ecuadorian Serie A clubs.

Regional restrictions may apply.