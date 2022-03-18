Reigning champion Independiente del Valle hosts Orense on matchday five of the Ecuadorian Serie A on Friday.

The start to the season in the Ecuadorian first division has been a tumultuous one for both Independiente del Valle and Orense, with the reigning champion going for two wins and two losses and the visitors having a win, two draws and a loss so far in the campaign.

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Orense Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Independiente del Valle started the Serie A season off with a dramatic 1-0 away victory over Cumbayá, thanks to a goal from Jonathan Bauman in the 99th minute of the match. That was followed by a slim 1-0 defeat to historic Ecuadorian side Emelec, where Sebastián Rodríguez's penalty kick was all that was needed to secure all three points for the visitors.

Independiente then defeated Aucas 1-0 with a 45th-minute finish from Junior Sonorza. Most recently, the club visited the other historic Ecuadorian side Barcelona to a 2-0 loss where midfielder Cristian Pellerano received a red card meaning he will be unavailable for the matchup against Orense.

Orense, meanwhile, is coming off of the club's first victory of the season, a thrilling 2-1 defeat of 9 de Octubre. Leonardo Villagra put away a penalty kick in the 91st minute of the match to secure the win.

The two clubs will now face each other at Banco Guayaquil Stadium hoping to put together a more consistent performance and use that moving forward for the rest of the season.

