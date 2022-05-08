Liga de Quito currently finds itself in fifth place in the Serie A standings after 11 matches with 19 points. The club is just three points below league-leader Barcelona who has played one game less than the rest of the table sitting on 22 points after 10 matches. 9 de Octubre, meanwhile, is last with just six points and will be looking for its second victory of the tournament.

How to Watch Liga de Quito vs. 9 de Octubre Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (English)

Liga is coming off of three wins in its last four matches in all competitions, with two of those wins coming in Copa Sudamericana action and one in Serie A action. The other match was a 1-0 loss on May 1st against reigning champion Independiente del Valle.

The club's most recent Serie A win was a 3-2 finish over Muchuc Runa on April 24th, thanks to goals from Michael Hoyos (2) and Nilson Angulo.

Liga de Quito will look to get back to winning ways in Serie A action when it hosts last-place club 9 de Octubre at Liga Deportiva Universitaria Stadium on the 12th matchday of the tournament.

