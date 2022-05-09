Skip to main content

How to Watch Macará vs. Independiente del Valle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ecuadorian Serie A tournament continues on Monday when Macará hosts reigning champion Independiente del Valle at Bellavista Stadium.

Coming off of three straight wins in Serie A action, Independiente del Valle finds itself in fourth place in the standings with 20 points after 11 matches. Macará is in 14th place with just nine points in the same amount of matches. The two teams face off at Bellavista Stadium on Monday in the city of Ambato, Ecuador.

Independiente's most recent match was a slim 1-0 defeat at Colombian club Deportes Tolima in Copa Libertadores action. The loss left the Ecuadorian champion in third place in Group D with five points and just two matches left.

In Serie A action, though, Independiente del Valle is on a three-match winning streak that began on April 20 with the club's 2-0 win over Deportivo Cuenca thanks to a Jonathan Bauman brace. The club then defeated Delfín and Liga de Quito 1-0 in successive league matches.

Independiente del Valle travels to face Macará on the 12th matchday of the Ecuadorian first division season on Monday.

