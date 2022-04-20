Fresh off of back-to-back wins in Serie A, Liga de Quito will look to keep the streak alive when it travels to face 13th-place Orense who will be looking for just its second win of the season so far. The match will be played at 9 de Mayo Stadium in the city of Machala in Ecuador.

How to Watch Orense vs. Liga de Quito Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (Spanish)

Orense vs. Liga de Quito

Liga de Quito has recorded three straight wins in all competitions, a run that started on April 9 when the club visited Cumbayá to the tune of a 2-0 win thanks to finishes from Tomás Martín Molina and Michael Hoyos, both of which came in the second half.

That performance was followed up by a 4-0 thrashing of Chilean club Antofagasta in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana. Molina got on the scoresheet again to go along with goals from Nilson Angulo and Jefferson Arce and a Juan Cornejo own goal.

Liga de Quito then hosted fellow historic Ecuadorian side Barcelona SC in a match that ended 2-0 in favor of the home team thanks to goals from Alexander Alvarado and Franklin Guerra.

Liga now travels to Orense with hopes of keeping the win streak alive at 9 de Mayo Stadium.

