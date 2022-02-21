The 2022 season kicks off for Tecnico Universitario and 9 de Octubre.

The 2022 Ecuadorian Serie A season is underway and on Monday night the only teams that have yet to play a match will meet as Tecnico Universitario will take on 9 de Octubre.

How to Watch Técnico Universitario vs. 9 de Octubre Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV

Live stream the Técnico Universitario vs. 9 de Octubre game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, 9 de Octubre finished fifth in the aggregate table. The team was eighth in the first stage, then came on strong in the second stage of the season, finishing that one in third.

Its play qualified it for the Copa Sudamericana, where it is set to take on Delfin in March in the first stage of that competition.

Tecnico Universitario was 11th in the aggregate table last season. It struggled in the first stage of the season to a 13th-place finish, but bounced back in the second stage, finishing in seventh.

These two sides last met in August, with Tecnico winning 1-0.

9 de Octubre won Serie B in 2020, which sent it back to Serie A after a 25-year absence. Technico has spent time between Serie A and Serie B, winning the latter league three times in this century.

Regional restrictions may apply.