How to Watch Técnico Universitario vs. Liga de Quito: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Técnico Universitario host Liga de Quito on Matchday 4 of the Ecuadorian Serie A on Saturday.

With neither team having drawn yet after three matches of league play, a winner is to be expected out of the matchup between Técnico Universitario and Liga de Quito on Saturday at Bellavista Stadium. Liga de Quito is one of Ecuador's most historic clubs with 11 Serie A titles, the most recent one being in the 2018 season.

How to Watch Técnico Universitario vs. Liga de Quito Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Live Stream Técnico Universitario vs. Liga de Quito on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Liga de Quito have started the season off with two wins and a loss in the club's first three matches. The team from Quito's only loss was in its one away match so far, a 2-0 defeat at Deportivo Cuenca. Led by head coach Pablo Marini, the club's two victories came when playing at home, the most recent one being 2-1 over Universidad Católica thanks to goals from Tomás Molina and Alexander Alvarado.

The club is also coming off of a successful first leg bout in the Copa Sudamericana 2-0 over Mushuc Runa with goals from Zaid Romero and Alexander Alvarado.

Técnico Universitario's only win this season came at home, a 2-1 victory over 9 de Octubre off of goals from Luis Estupiñán and Orlen Quintero.

