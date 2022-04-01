Skip to main content

How to Watch Universidad Católica (Quito) vs. Barcelona SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Universidad Católica and Barcelona SC will meet for the first time this season

Universidad Católica and Barcelona SC will meet for the first time since November of 2021 tonight in Serie A play. The head-to-head record between these two teams is tight with Universidad Católica winning two, Barcelona winning one and the teams playing to a draw two times.

How to Watch Universidad Católica (Quito) vs. Barcelona SC today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (English)

Watch Universidad Católica (Quito) vs. Barcelona SC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five outings, Universidad Católica is 1-2-2. Each of its five games were well-played games and each of the losses was only decided by one goal. Most recently, Católica beat Deportivo Cuenca 2-0. The match was a stalemate for the first 78 minutes of the match. Breaking the stalemate was Willian Daniel Cevallos Caicedo and Rodrigo Rivas González extended the lead at the 89’. Defending 18 shots, 3 on target, was Cárdenas in net along with defenders Loor Requelme, Ordóñez, Renteria Ovando and Anangonó Minda.

Barcelona SC was competing in the Libertadores. The club had made it to the third round where they lost after the match was tied at 0-0 leaving the aggregate tied. The team went on to lose the shootout 5-4. Barcelona SC is also competing in the Copa Sudamericana group stage where the club takes on Wanderers this Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

