How to Watch Universidad Católica vs. Gualaceo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Universidad Católica and Gualaceo face off at Olímpico Atahualpa Stadium on Sunday in the Ecuadorian Serie A tournament.

Universidad Católica and Gualaceo are both sitting on 17 points and eighth and ninth respectively in the Serie A standings in Ecuador after 11 matches. A win for either club could take it as far as third place in the table if the right results happen around the matchup.

How to Watch Universidad Católica vs. Gualaceo Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: GolTV (English)

Live Stream Universidad Católica vs. Gualaceo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Universidad Católica is coming off of back-to-back losses in all competitions with no goals scored in that span. Both were 1-0 losses with the first being a defeat to Orense in league action where Seguno Portocarrero received a red card, making the left-back unavailable for today's match against Gualaceo.

The second of the consecutive losses was a 1-0 finish against Brazilian giant Santos in Copa Sudamericana action. The club's most recent victory in Serie A action was a 4-1 finish over Técnico Universitario thanks to goals from Layan Manuel Loor, Cristian Martínez, Ismael Díaz and Rodrigo Rivas.

Universidad Católica will look to get back to winning ways when it faces Gualaceo, who is in red-hot form coming off of four straight wins in the Ecuadorian Serie A. The teams meet at Olímpico Atahualpa Stadium on Sunday on the 12th matchday of the regular season.

