Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch 133rd Rose Parade: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 5 1/2-mile Rose Parade will take place on Saturday in Pasadena.
    Author:

    The New Year's Day tradition returns.

    After being canceled last year due to the ongoing pandemic, the Rose Parade returns for 2022. The parade is part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, which begins with Saturday's parade and ends with the Capital One Rose Bowl Game, pitting Utah against Ohio State.

    How to Watch 133rd Rose Parade Today

    Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live Stream: You can stream 133rd Rose Parade on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The annual parade runs down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena and consists of floats and marching bands that celebrate each year's theme. The 2022 theme is "Dream. Believe. Achieve." and will feature floats from a variety of televisions shows and brands, including The Bachelor and Trader Joe's.

    The Rose Parade was first held in 1890 and predated the Rose Bowl itself, which was started in 1902 to help fund the parade. While the game itself grew in importance over time, the parade has continued.

    Marching bands that participate in the event include the United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band and the Los Angeles Unified School District All City Honor Band.

    LeVar Burton is the 2022 Grand Marshal of the parade, an honorary position selected by the president of the Tournament of Roses. The event will also feature 18 equestrian units from across the United States and music from LeAnn Rimes.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2021

    133rd Rose Parade

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    11:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Rose Parade
    entertainment

    How to Watch 133rd Rose Parade

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) fight for control of the puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy