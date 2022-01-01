The 5 1/2-mile Rose Parade will take place on Saturday in Pasadena.

The New Year's Day tradition returns.

After being canceled last year due to the ongoing pandemic, the Rose Parade returns for 2022. The parade is part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, which begins with Saturday's parade and ends with the Capital One Rose Bowl Game, pitting Utah against Ohio State.

How to Watch 133rd Rose Parade Today

Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can stream 133rd Rose Parade on fuboTV.

The annual parade runs down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena and consists of floats and marching bands that celebrate each year's theme. The 2022 theme is "Dream. Believe. Achieve." and will feature floats from a variety of televisions shows and brands, including The Bachelor and Trader Joe's.

The Rose Parade was first held in 1890 and predated the Rose Bowl itself, which was started in 1902 to help fund the parade. While the game itself grew in importance over time, the parade has continued.

Marching bands that participate in the event include the United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band and the Los Angeles Unified School District All City Honor Band.

LeVar Burton is the 2022 Grand Marshal of the parade, an honorary position selected by the president of the Tournament of Roses. The event will also feature 18 equestrian units from across the United States and music from LeAnn Rimes.

Regional restrictions may apply.