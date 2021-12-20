Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    How to Watch 1883 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Yellowstone spin-off 1883 will premiere on Sunday on Paramount Network.
    Following the success of Paramount Network's Yellowstone, the show's first spinoff, 1883, is set to premiere on Sunday.

    How to Watch 1883 Premiere Today

    Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Paramount Network

    Live Stream: You can stream 1883 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Like Yellowstone, 1883 follows the Dutton family. But while the original series revolves around the family's ranch in Montana and contemporary issues surrounding the ranch, this prequel will focus on the origin of the Dutton family's ranch.

    1883 stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, with McGraw and Hill portraying the grandparents of Yellowstone's John Dutton, who is played on the main series by Kevin Costner. Then main cast also features Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

    Tom Hanks is set to guest star and U.S. Marshal Jim Courtright in the second episode, while Billy Bob Thornton will guest star this season as well.

    Created by Taylor Sheridan and produced by David Hutkin, 1883 will deal with themes of Western expansion and the idea of Manifest Destiny.

    While the premiere will air on the Paramount Network, the show will mainly air on Paramount's streaming platform, Paramount+, although the first two episodes will be shown on Paramount Network.

    The second episode, "Behind Us, a Cliff" will air following the premiere.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

