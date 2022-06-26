Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 BET Awards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 22nd annual BET Awards takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles with host Taraji P. Henson.

This year’s BET Awards takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with host Taraji P. Henson. There are 13 scheduled performances featuring Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow and more, as well as two more from the BET Amplified stage. 

How to Watch 2022 BET Awards Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: BET

Live stream 2022 BET Awards on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Arguably the award of the night is Album of the Year. The artists in contention are Sonic Silk, H.E.R, Tyler the Creator, Drake, Kanye West, Jazmine Sullivan and Doja Cat.

Video of the Year features many of those artists, with Doja Cat featuring SZA ("Kiss Me More"), Silk Sonic ("Smokin out the Window") and Drake featuring Future and Young Thug ("Way 2 Sexy").

Other videos in contention are Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar ("Family Ties"), Chlöe ("Have Mercy") and Ari Lennox ("Pressure").

One of the more unique performances will feature a melody with legends Diddy, Bryson Tiller, Busta Rhymes, Faith Evans, Jodeci, Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige, Maverick City Music and Nas.

Today will be filled with history, major moments and dynamic performances from the world of art and entertainment that will celebrate sports, TV, film, rap, hip-hop, R&B and everything in-between.

