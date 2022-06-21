Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 NHL Awards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best of the 2021-22 NHL season will be rewarded on Tuesday night at the 2022 NHL Awards show on ESPN.

The Stanley Cup champion is still to be decided, but the awards for the season will be handed out on Tuesday night in a one-hour event. 

The show will happen between games three and four of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Avalanche and the Lightning and will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor Kenan Thompson.

The show will hand out five awards, including the Hart Trophy (NHL MVP), Vezina Trophy (top goalie), Norris Trophy (top defenseman), Calder Trophy (rookie of the year), and the Ted Lindsay Award, which is the most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players Association.

Nine other awards have already been announced and those recipients will be honored during the show too.

This is a new idea for the NHL Awards after the last two programs had to be to pieced together due to COVID-19 protocols.

This year it is back to a live event with the focus being on the players and the presenters in what should be a great night to showcase the best in the NHL.

