How to Watch NBA Free Agency Show featuring Shams Charania: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

With 2022 NBA free agency opening up on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET, Stadium presents the NBA Free Agency Show with Shams Charania to break the latest news.

For NBA fans, apart from the playoffs, the opening night of free agency is arguably the most exciting time of the year, with superstars taking their talents to new teams, demanding trades or teaming up to win championships. 

How to Watch NBA Free Agency Show featuring Shams Charania Today:

Event Date: June 30, 2022

Event Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

Live stream NBA Free Agency Show featuring Shams Charania on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

And with 2022 NBA free agency officially beginning tonight, Stadium will host an hour-and-a-half long special called the NBA Free Agency Show, which will feature Shams Charania, one of the top news-breakers in basketball today, giving you the latest news.

The special will be hosted by Camron Smith and feature Pat Garrity, a 10-year NBA veteran and former assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, as well as one of the breakout stars of the 2022 NBA playoffs, Grant Williams.

For those curious about where Bradley Beal, James Harden and Zach LaVine end up signing, about if and where Deandre Ayton will get traded to and about whether Jalen Brunson re-signs with the Dallas Mavericks or ends up with the New York Knicks or Miami Heat, as has been rumored, tune to Stadium at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

