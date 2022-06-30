Skip to main content

How to Watch NBA Today Free Agency Special featuring Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA free agency officially opens on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. To keep up with the latest news, tune into the NBA Today free-agency special on ESPN with Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oftentimes, fans of the NBA favor the drama surrounding the league just as much as the game outcomes themselves, and there's no better example of that than when free agency opens up and players are allowed to switch teams. To help you keep up with the latest news and get the latest analysis for 2022 NBA free agency, ESPN will have two NBA Today Free Agency specials, featuring some of the top news-breakers and analysts covering the league today.

How to Watch NBA Today Free Agency Special on ESPN Today:

Event Date: June 30, 2022

Event Time: 4:30 p.m. ET and 7:00 p.m ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream NBA Today Free Agency Special on ESPN on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The first will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and run through 6:00 p.m. ET, which is right when free agency opens up, with another episode starting at 7:00 p.m. ET and ending at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Malika Andrews will be hosting both episodes with her guests including the top NBA news-breaker in the game, Adrian Wojnarowski, as well as Brian Windhorst, Zach Lowe, Tim Legler, Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins, among others.

Curious to know where Bradley Beal, James Harden and Zach LaVine end up signing? Eager to find out where Deandre Ayton might get traded to? Waiting to see who wins the Jalen Brunson sweepstakes?

Tune to ESPN at 4:30 p.m. ET and 7:00 p.m. ET to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

