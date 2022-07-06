How to Watch Big Brother Season 24 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

It's summer, which means it's time for a new season of CBS reality show Big Brother, returning on Wednesday for its 24th season.

How to Watch Big Brother Season 24 Premiere Today:

Date: July 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Big Brother on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Big Brother puts a group of (usually) strangers in a house together, with the contestants competing each week for Head of Household. The HOH then gets to nominate two houseguests for eviction. There's a veto competition in which one of the nominated houseguests can pull themselves down from the chopping block, but at the end of the week, someone has to go.

Of course, there are always various twists along the way, and strategies and alliances emerge to complicate the game.

Host Julie Chen Moonves told US Weekly that "the first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night."

What kind of twist will shake up the normal eviction night proceedings?

You'll have to tune in this season to find out. 16 houseguests will move into the house live at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.