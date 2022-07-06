Skip to main content

How to Watch Big Brother Season 24 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Season 24 of Big Brother begins on Wednesday with a 90-minute premiere episode.

It's summer, which means it's time for a new season of CBS reality show Big Brother, returning on Wednesday for its 24th season.

How to Watch Big Brother Season 24 Premiere Today:

Date: July 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Big Brother on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Big Brother puts a group of (usually) strangers in a house together, with the contestants competing each week for Head of Household. The HOH then gets to nominate two houseguests for eviction. There's a veto competition in which one of the nominated houseguests can pull themselves down from the chopping block, but at the end of the week, someone has to go.

Of course, there are always various twists along the way, and strategies and alliances emerge to complicate the game.

Host Julie Chen Moonves told US Weekly that "the first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night."

What kind of twist will shake up the normal eviction night proceedings?

You'll have to tune in this season to find out. 16 houseguests will move into the house live at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Big Brother Season 24 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18531674
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Bowling League, Anthony Division Finals: Stream Live

By Adam Childsjust now
MV5BODgzZGE0OGYtYmFkMC00NzU3LTkzZjctZTZhZmYyMmEwMWM5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjM4MTUzMQ@@._V1_
entertainment

How to Watch Mysteries Decoded, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbinajust now
carpathian-predators_620x348
entertainment

How to Watch Carpathian Predators Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18642357
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watsonjust now
big brother
entertainment

How to Watch Big Brother Season 24 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Justin Carterjust now
USATSI_13493806
WNBA

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy