How to Watch Carpathian Predators Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

How to Watch Carpathian Predators Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Don't miss the premiere of Carpathian Predators on Wednesday on the Smithsonian channel.

The Smithsonian channel is set to premiere a brand-new, two-part series titled Carpathian Predators on Wednesday. The mini-series will explore the wildlife of Europe's Carpathian Mountains.

How to Watch Carpathian Predators Premiere Today:

Date: July 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Smithsonian

Live stream Carpathian Predators Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The Carpathian Mountains, which stretch from the Czech Republic to Romania, are a place where humans live by tradition and share the land with giants. Carpathian Predators will navigate the rugged European landscape where humans have adapted to coexist with fearsome predators that still roam wild. There, every animal is a predator and prey. The mini docu-series will focus on two creatures, the Eurasian brown bear and wolf, as they learn how to navigate life in this vital refuge.

Some of Europe’s most charismatic creatures call the Carpathian mountains home. Don't miss the brand new, two-part series Carpathian Predators which premieres on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on the Smithsonian channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

