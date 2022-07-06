Skip to main content

How to Watch Guy’s Summer Games: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Guy's Summer Games premieres on Wednesday on the Food Network in this exciting new show with Guy Fieri.

Guy's Summer Games puts returning champions from Guy's Grocery Games to the test in a "brand-new batch of Flavortown games," with Guy Fieri. Eight Grocery Games winners are back for an epic five-week tournament featuring cool new games, bold summer flavors and a $25,000 grand prize.

How to Watch Guy’s Summer Games Today:

Date: July 6, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Live stream Guy’s Summer Games on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The contestants on Guy's Summer Games were each winners of Grocery Games. In each episode of Guy's Grocery Games, four talented chefs compete in a number of challenges as they navigate their way through the aisles of a grocery store, adhering to real-world obstacles.

Whether it is shopping on a budget, substituting out-of-stock ingredients or grabbing groceries at closing time, each chef has to shop, prepare, and plate three different dishes using whatever they can pull off the shelves.

Ultimately, the food does the talking, as one by one, the losing chefs get checked out by a rotating panel of judges that includes Melissa d’Arabian, Richard Blais, G. Garvin, Troy Johnson, Catherine McCord, Aarti Sequeira, among others. The last chef standing goes on a shopping spree of a lifetime worth up to $20,000.

Don't miss the premiere of Guy's Grocery Games tonight on the Food Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Guy’s Summer Games

TV CHANNEL: Food Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16577522
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas59 seconds ago
p22185562_b_h9_aa
entertainment

How to Watch Guy’s Summer Games: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina59 seconds ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
USATSI_18642357
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18531674
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Bowling League, Anthony Division Finals: Stream Live

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
big brother
entertainment

How to Watch Big Brother Season 24 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
MV5BODgzZGE0OGYtYmFkMC00NzU3LTkzZjctZTZhZmYyMmEwMWM5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjM4MTUzMQ@@._V1_
entertainment

How to Watch Mysteries Decoded, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_13493806
WNBA

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
carpathian-predators_620x348
entertainment

How to Watch Carpathian Predators Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy