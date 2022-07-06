How to Watch Guy’s Summer Games: Stream Live, TV Channel

Guy's Summer Games premieres on Wednesday on the Food Network in this exciting new show with Guy Fieri.

Guy's Summer Games puts returning champions from Guy's Grocery Games to the test in a "brand-new batch of Flavortown games," with Guy Fieri. Eight Grocery Games winners are back for an epic five-week tournament featuring cool new games, bold summer flavors and a $25,000 grand prize.

How to Watch Guy’s Summer Games Today:

Date: July 6, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Live stream Guy’s Summer Games on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The contestants on Guy's Summer Games were each winners of Grocery Games. In each episode of Guy's Grocery Games, four talented chefs compete in a number of challenges as they navigate their way through the aisles of a grocery store, adhering to real-world obstacles.

Whether it is shopping on a budget, substituting out-of-stock ingredients or grabbing groceries at closing time, each chef has to shop, prepare, and plate three different dishes using whatever they can pull off the shelves.

Ultimately, the food does the talking, as one by one, the losing chefs get checked out by a rotating panel of judges that includes Melissa d’Arabian, Richard Blais, G. Garvin, Troy Johnson, Catherine McCord, Aarti Sequeira, among others. The last chef standing goes on a shopping spree of a lifetime worth up to $20,000.

Don't miss the premiere of Guy's Grocery Games tonight on the Food Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.