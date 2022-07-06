Skip to main content

How to Watch Mysteries Decoded, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The brand new season of Mysteries Decoded premiere on Wednesday on The CW.

Get ready for a new season of Mysteries Decoded on The CW, with the second season premiering on Wednesday night. The series originally premiered in 2019 and explored new evidence in the most notorious unsolved mysteries known globally such as the Lizzi Borden case, the Salem witch trials and Area 51.

How to Watch Mysteries Decoded, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Live stream Mysteries Decoded, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The investigative documentary series Mysteries Decoded delves deep into some of America's greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in each case. From Area 51 to the Salem witch trials, each episode's investigation is coordinated by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned top-notch private investigator, as she mobilizes her team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles.

Don't miss the brand new season with Marshall who delves into cases by visiting the infamous home from The Conjuring, searching through an underground structure in New Mexico and even following the trail of werewolves. The action begins on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW!

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

