Get ready for a new season of Mysteries Decoded on The CW, with the second season premiering on Wednesday night. The series originally premiered in 2019 and explored new evidence in the most notorious unsolved mysteries known globally such as the Lizzi Borden case, the Salem witch trials and Area 51.

How to Watch Mysteries Decoded, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

The investigative documentary series Mysteries Decoded delves deep into some of America's greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in each case. From Area 51 to the Salem witch trials, each episode's investigation is coordinated by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned top-notch private investigator, as she mobilizes her team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles.

Don't miss the brand new season with Marshall who delves into cases by visiting the infamous home from The Conjuring, searching through an underground structure in New Mexico and even following the trail of werewolves. The action begins on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW!

