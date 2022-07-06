How to Watch The Challenge USA Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch The Challenge USA Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Challenge USA premieres on Wednesday with 28 fan favorites from the most popular CBS reality shows kicking off the new competition.

Host T.J. Lavin is back to lead a brand new show called The Challenge USA which premieres on Wednesday night. 

How to Watch The Challenge USA Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 6, 2022

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream The Challenge USA Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The spin-off of the long-running reality series, The Challenge, will bring in 28 contestants picked from the most popular CBS reality shows such as Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor and The Amazing Race.

The new series was announced in February of this year with the show expecting to comprise four new editions of The Challenge including The Challenge USA as well as international counterparts of the same show in Australia, Argentina and the U.K.

The expectation for the four new editions of The Challenge is that there will a fifth edition in which winners from the four local competitions face off in a series titled The Challenge: Global Championship.

Don't miss the premiere of the brand new series The Challenge USA on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

