The third season of American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda premieres on Wednesday on ID.

The brand new season of American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda premieres on Wednesday which follows Kenda as he looks into the cases of other detectives hoping for justice.

How to Watch American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 6, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Investigation Discovery revealed more about the upcoming season centered around America's favorite detective: "With a 92% solve rate, Joe Kenda is one of the country’s most experienced and successful homicide detectives. His impressive career was profiled in nine seasons of ID’s hit series Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, and now he’s back with an all-new series designed to tip his cap to the other great men and women who answered the call."

The ID Channel's statement continued: "Joe Kenda knows that it takes a rare breed to be an American detective, and he uses his new series to showcase other detectives whose tireless efforts solved a tragic puzzle and helped put a killer behind bars. In the season three premiere, 'Body Parts,' two Greenville, South Carolina women make horrifying discoveries on their doorstep – ominous death threats and trash bags filled with severed human appendages. Detective Flavell is called in to solve his career’s most gruesome and senseless crime."

