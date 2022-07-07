How to Watch Generation Gap, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV

The new gameshow series 'Generation Gap' premieres on Thursday night on ABC, hosted by Kelly Ripa.

Hosted by Kelly Ripa, Generation Gap is a brand-new gameshow that is set to premiere on ABC on Thursday night. The format of the series is inspired by the generation gap segment that is on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show where he would put teenagers against people aged 90 and above. The show will feature two-person teams with each member belonging to a different generation.

How to Watch Generation Gap, Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 7, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

The show is from the mind of Kimmel who is also executive producing Generation Gap alongside Ripa, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel.

Host and executive producer Ripa has spoken about the show at length: "Generation Gap is a family-friendly show that really takes two generations from within the same family, usually grandparents and grandchildren, and we ask them a series of questions about each other's generations."

