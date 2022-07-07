Skip to main content

How to Watch Generation Gap, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The new gameshow series 'Generation Gap' premieres on Thursday night on ABC, hosted by Kelly Ripa.

Hosted by Kelly Ripa, Generation Gap is a brand-new gameshow that is set to premiere on ABC on Thursday night. The format of the series is inspired by the generation gap segment that is on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show where he would put teenagers against people aged 90 and above. The show will feature two-person teams with each member belonging to a different generation.

How to Watch Generation Gap, Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 7, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Generation Gap, Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The show is from the mind of Kimmel who is also executive producing Generation Gap alongside Ripa, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel.

Host and executive producer Ripa has spoken about the show at length: "Generation Gap is a family-friendly show that really takes two generations from within the same family, usually grandparents and grandchildren, and we ask them a series of questions about each other's generations."

The series premieres on ABC on Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Generation Gap, Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1344x538-Q75_95b957191e8d2d34cd2434a6f6ddcfbe
entertainment

How to Watch Generation Gap, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1012360191h
Lacrosse

How to Watch, Stream World Lacrosse Women's Semifinal: England vs. Canada

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
PBA Bowling
PBA Bowling

How to Watch Carter Division Finals

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
crank-yankers
entertainment

How to Watch 'Crank Yankers,' Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy