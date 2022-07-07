How to Watch Press Your Luck, Season 4 Premiere: Stream Live, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Press Your Luck, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth season of 'Press Your Luck' begins on Thursday on ABC, tune to catch the action hosted by Elizabeth Banks.

Elizabeth Banks returns to host Press Your Luck for the fourth season of the series which premieres on Thursday on ABC. The stakes have been raised like never before as contestants try to avoid the whammy for a chance at cash and prizes. In the season premiere, Banks will be joined by contestants Gina Mertz, Jordon Friend and Cathy Adams.

How to Watch Press Your Luck, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Press Your Luck, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Press Your Luck was originally created by Bill Carruthers and Jan McCormack first premiering on September 19, 1983. That original iteration of the show ran until 1986.

Now, after two other spin-off versions of the show aired on different networks, the fourth and most recent iteration of Press Your Luck first aired in June of 2019. The series was renewed for a second season, which premiered in 2020, followed by the third season, which premiered in 2021.

Don't miss the premiere of the fourth season of Press Your Luck on ABC on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET!

