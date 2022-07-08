Skip to main content

How to Watch Fatal Flaw Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Don't miss the brand new series Fatal Flaw, which premieres on ABC on Thursday night.

The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20 is set to launch on Thursday night with the first episode titled "The Eyes Have It" airing at 10:00 p.m. ET. The debut is part one of a four-part series with weekly episodes dropping every Thursday throughout the month of July.

How to Watch Fatal Flaw Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Fatal Flaw Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20 uses miniature dollhouses of crime scenes to take viewers through chilling homicides and the tiny clues at the crime scenes that helped investigators identify the killers. 

In each installment of the four-part series, firsthand accounts from authorities and journalists illuminate the disturbing events as they describe the twists and turns of the investigation and the breakthrough moments that led investigators and police to the killer’s doorstep. It features commentary from ABC News legal analyst and 20/20 correspondent Ryan Smith, ABC News contributor Elizabeth Vargas, and ABC News legal contributor and former prosecutor Matt Murphy.

The one-hour episodes reveal the mistakes that stopped each killer from getting away. The crimes committed range from a real-life “cereal killer,” who poisons his victim via breakfast cereal to the story of a “black widow” who frames her own daughter for the deaths of her two husbands.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Fatal Flaw Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18641602
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18587010
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
P3IC3VPODJCSBL5OXJRKKEPDNI
entertainment

How to Watch Fatal Flaw Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
149651_9246
entertainment

How to Watch Good Trouble Mid-Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Terror Lake Drive Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18646542
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Harman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jason Kokrak plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Kokrak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays from the rough on the seventh hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy