The second half of the fourth season of Good Trouble premieres on Thursday night on Freeform.

Good Trouble, a spin-off series of the Freeform show The Fosters, follows the residents of downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the growing pains off making it through your 20's at a time in your life where your friends are your family. The series takes place a few years after the events of The Fosters.

How to Watch Good Trouble Mid-Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Freeform

Live stream Good Trouble Mid-Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The end of the first half of the fourth season of Good Trouble left the world with the end of Maia Mitchell's time in The Fosters universe. Mitchell joined the cast of The Fosters back in 2012 and continued her journey with her character through Good Trouble. The actress spent 156 episodes before her time ended on the show.

The series now stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig. It is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez. Johnson also serves as showrunner.

Regional restrictions may apply.