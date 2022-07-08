Skip to main content

How to Watch My Lottery Dream Home, Season 13 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The brand-new season of My Lottery Dream Home premieres on Friday on HGTV.

My Lottery Dream Home returns with David Bromstad to host, traveling across the country to help his clients find fantasy homes with their sudden wealth, spanning all the way from Plymouth, Massachusetts to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

How to Watch My Lottery Dream Home, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

Live stream My Lottery Dream Home, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

In the season premiere on Friday, Bromstad will be helping Stephanie, a Miami-based single mom, find her first home. Stephanie won a million dollars on a five-dollar scratcher and with the help of Bromstad will be finding the perfect house to buy, something Stephanie herself would admit she didn't think would ever be possible.

My Lottery Dream  Home is an American reality television series that premiered in March 2015. The series is produced by Beyond Productions and has had a successful run to the point with a spin-off show, hosted by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and titled My Lottery Dream Home International, which premiered in January 2021.

Don't miss the premiere of the brand-new season of My Lottery Dream Home on Friday night on HGTV.

Regional restrictions may apply.

