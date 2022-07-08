Skip to main content

How to Watch Star Trek: Prodigy, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The season premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy is on Friday night on Nickelodeon.

The animated series Star Trek: Prodigy makes its way to Nickelodeon for a Friday night premiere. The first episode "Lost and Found" will air on July 8 with the subsequent eight episodes airing each week through Friday, August 5.

Date: July 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nickelodeon

Live stream Star Trek: Prodigy, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Nickelodeon announced the series coming to the kid-friendly network along with the following statement: "Ordinary kids embark on extraordinary situations in the original animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, making its weekly debut on Nickelodeon beginning Friday, July 8 at 8:00 p.m. In the one-hour premiere, “Lost & Found,” Dal must gather an unlikely crew for their newfound ship if they are going to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans."

"Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of lawless teens as they discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. The teens know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents."

