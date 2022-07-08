The first episode of Terror Lake Drive will be airing on Thursday night on WeTV. The episode titled "Leap" follows a mother and her son as they leave their matriarch's nest and relocate to Atlanta for a fresh start.

How to Watch Terror Lake Drive Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: WeTV

In the midst of a recent pandemic and calls for social distancing, people will do whatever it takes to get their life back on track. That's the case for this single mother who is set on starting a new life.

Show creators Jerry LaMothe and Kajuana S. Marie have created a series that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with every psychological twist and suspenseful turn.

LaMothe is an award-winning writer, director and producer who was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Marie, who is also from New York, is known for her acting work on several shows throughout her career, including the hit show Empire.

Don't miss the first episode of Terror Lake Drive on WeTV Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. ET!

Regional restrictions may apply.