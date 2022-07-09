The second season of 'Living with a Serial Killer' premieres on Oxygen on Saturday night.

The hit series Living with a Serial Killer is back for season two on Oxygen, premiering on Saturday night. The series "examines the turmoil and devastation that follows after discovering the person you share your life or home with is a vicious murderer. Those closest to the killers – sisters, daughters, sons, ex-girlfriends and best friends – share how unbeknownst to them, their loved ones were hiding horrendously evil secrets and carrying out incomprehensible crimes."

How to Watch Living with a Serial Killer, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Oxygen

The debut episode of the second season will focus on the case of Anthony Shore, with the episode description from Oxygen reading as follows: "For decades, Houston police search for a serial killer preying on young women until a local man’s DNA finally reveals the culprit. Upon his arrest, the killer’s sister and daughter learn his true identity as the Tourniquet Killer."

Living With A Serial Killer is produced by Transistor Films. Ned Parker and Danny Tipping serve as executive producers. Paul O’Connor produced the series alongside Delphine Gilson, who served as senior producer.

