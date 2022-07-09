Skip to main content

How to Watch Say Yes to the Dress, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The 20th season of 'Say Yes to the Dress' premieres on TLC on Saturday night.

Say Yes to the Dress is back for a landmark 20th season on Saturday night, with the premiere airing on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET. In the season premiere, bride Kerry's close bond with her sister has her looking for a dress that fits not only her but also her sister.

How to Watch Say Yes to the Dress, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

Live stream Say Yes to the Dress, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Like the previous seasons, a brand new set of brides will walk into Kleinfeld's in season 20 looking for the wedding dress of their dreams. According to TLC, "More than 250 professionals work to make each bride’s experience inside Kleinfeld Bridal unforgettable in this show that is part bridal story, part fashion makeover and part family therapy session."

Longtime fans of the show can expect faces who have left the show in past seasons who will be returning for the crystal season. Don't miss the premiere of the landmark 20th season of Say Yes to the Dress, Saturday night on TLC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

