Cristy Lee, known for being a motorcyclist and automotive engineer, will be hosting a brand-new series on HGTV titled Steal This House. The Detroit-based home renovation series will follow Cristy as she takes prospective homeowners looking for the perfect fixer-upper.

How to Watch Steal This House, Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

Jane Latman, president of HGTV, said the following about the new show: "Steal This House will show a different approach to home buying that promises to re-energize buyers who are stalled in their search process due to limited inventory. Buying a less than perfect property and turning it into a dream home can be a nail-biter, but Cristy will show us that when it works, it’s like winning the lottery."

Host Lee also spoke in an interview about the show and mentioned the hurdles they went through during the filming process of the series: "I mean, are we going to be really honest? We actually started filming this first premiere episode before the pandemic started. It was just crazy. It was absolutely crazy. We had so many things that were thrown our way that I think may have never been a factor in a normal home renovation type of scenario with time availability, budget materials … supplies. It took a minute. But we got to the finish line."

