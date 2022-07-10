It is that time of year as the 10th annual Sharkfest starts on National Geographic today.

Starting today, the four week annual event of the summer, Sharkfest takes over National Geographic with all the content on sharks and their worlds. Nearly 50 years ago Jaws scared people out of the ocean, then Shark Week and events like Sharkfest opened up the world of one of the scariest animals in the world to become a fascination for everyone to learn more and more about.

How to Watch 10th Annual Sharkfest today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022 through August 7, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nat Geo

The world’s obsession with the apex predators of the ocean kicks off today with the 10th annual Sharkfest on Nat Geo:

Over the years the world of sharks has slowly been uncovered through study, ocean exploration and the curiosity of the world’s apex aquatic predators.

This year the 10th anniversary of the Sharkfest event gets started on July 10th and will go for four weeks. There is a lot of content that has been aired before that will fill in the marathon around the nearly 30 hours of new content for this event.

There will be new shows about Camo Sharks, Sky Sharks and a competition show in conjunction with ESPN to see which shark is the MVP of the Ocean in Game of Sharks.

Chris Hemsworth also has a show premiering called Shark Beach which has been Sharkfest's highest rated special over the years.

This year will have a lot of the hits that have made Sharkfest popular over the years, while also adding in new shows, specials and science to the lovers of the aquatic beasts that have the fascination of the world starting today.

