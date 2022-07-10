In the debut episode of the eighth season of Celebrity Family Feud, the cast of Abbot Elementary competes with the cast of Hacks, and Kal Penn goes up against Erika Christensen.

How to Watch Celebrity Family Feud, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Celebrity Family Feud, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Celebrity Family Feud is a spin-off of the syndicated game show Family Feud. The series features teams of celebrities playing as a family for charity rather than the regular format of real families for cash and prizes.

The current edition of Celebrity Family Feud has aired as a summer series on ABC since 2015, as part of the network's "Summer Fun & Games" blocks of primetime game shows.

Celebrity Family Feud follows the same format as the syndicated version. Most episodes feature two self-contained games, each concluding with "Fast Money," however episodes in later seasons consist of a single, hour-long game. Winning teams earn $25,000 for their chosen charity by scoring 200 points in "Fast Money," or $10,000 if they do not. Meanwhile, teams that lose the main game earn $5,000 for their charity.

Regional restrictions may apply.