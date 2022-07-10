Skip to main content

How to Watch Celebrity Family Feud, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The brand-new season of 'Celebrity Family Feud' premieres on Sunday night on ABC.

In the debut episode of the eighth season of Celebrity Family Feud, the cast of Abbot Elementary competes with the cast of Hacks, and Kal Penn goes up against Erika Christensen.

How to Watch Celebrity Family Feud, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Celebrity Family Feud, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Celebrity Family Feud is a spin-off of the syndicated game show Family Feud. The series features teams of celebrities playing as a family for charity rather than the regular format of real families for cash and prizes.

The current edition of Celebrity Family Feud has aired as a summer series on ABC since 2015, as part of the network's "Summer Fun & Games" blocks of primetime game shows.

Celebrity Family Feud follows the same format as the syndicated version. Most episodes feature two self-contained games, each concluding with "Fast Money," however episodes in later seasons consist of a single, hour-long game. Winning teams earn $25,000 for their chosen charity by scoring 200 points in "Fast Money," or $10,000 if they do not. Meanwhile, teams that lose the main game earn $5,000 for their charity.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

Celebrity Family Feud, Season Premiere

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1200x676-Q75_b5a42d9c042070683058d067d47ec7d9
entertainment

How to Watch Celebrity Family Feud, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina23 seconds ago
USATSI_18468926
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

By Nick Crain30 minutes ago
USATSI_18678439
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_18678809
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_18678807
NBA

How to Watch Wizards vs. Suns

By Evan Massey2 hours ago
imago0048062381h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Necaxa

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
USATSI_18678897
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

By Evan Massey3 hours ago
Sharkfest
entertainment

How to Watch 10th Annual Sharkfest

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
USATSI_18677909
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Mariners

By Brandon Rush4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy