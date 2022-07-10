Skip to main content

How to Watch The Final Straw, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

'The Final Straw', a brand-new series on ABC, premieres on Sunday night and is hosted by Janelle James.

The stakes are high, literally, as four teams of colorful contestants face off to combat tremendous tipping towers in The Final Straw, the new series on ABC airing on Sunday night.

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

In the debut episode of The Final Straw, contestants encounter a '50s diner-themed stack and a kids' room-themed stack. The brand-new series joins ABC's lineup of game shows on Sunday alongside Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid.

The Final Straw sees four teams of contestants face off against life-sized themed towers which are chock full of various objects ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances. Contestants will be required to try to successfully pull items from the stack without tipping it over in order to earn prizes.

If the tower falls, the team is eliminated and the last team standing will compete against "The Mega Stack," an epic battle of physics where the odds are literally stacked against them, in hopes of winning a life-changing grand prize.

Don't miss the premiere of The Final Straw on Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC!

