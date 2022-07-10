Skip to main content

How to Watch Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

'Ghost Brothers: Lights Out' makes its premiere on the Travel Channel on Saturday night led by the paranormal exploits of Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey.

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out follows the "Ghost Brothers," Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey, as they explore haunted hot spots across the United States, checking out and getting up close and personal with the supernatural stories of around the country. 

How to Watch Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 9, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Travel Channel

Live stream Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The premiere episode, "Roff Family Rituals," follows Spratt, Mass and Harvey as they pick up the line of a call from an infamously possessed girl. However, as they communicate with the ghostly callers in Watseka, Illinois, they find there's more to her death than anyone expected.

This will be the "Ghost Brothers'" third series to date with the trio from Atlanta having debuted their first paranormal series back in 2016 on Destination America titled Ghost Brothers. Spratt, Mass and Harvey then moved to the Travel Channel with a new edition of their paranormal series titled Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests.

Don't miss the Travel Channel premiere of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out on Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. ET!

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Travel Channel
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
