How to Watch Married to Medicine, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The ninth season of 'Married to Medicine' premieres on Sunday night on Bravo.

Married to Medicine is a reality series that premiered on Bravo on March 24, 2013. The ninth season of the series premieres on Sunday night on Bravo at 9:15 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Married to Medicine, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: Bravo

Live stream Married to Medicine, Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The series was created by Maria Huq and chronicles the lives of seven women in the Atlanta medical community with four of the women being doctors themselves, while the others are doctors' wives. It shows the group as they balance their social circles, careers and families.

Bravo announced the series green-light of Married to Medicine back in November 2012. The network detailed the series by stating, "Married to Medicine follows a group of successful and educated women, including doctors and wives of doctors, who are connected to the world of medicine in Atlanta."

After eight seasons of the successful airing of the show, the brand-new ninth season of Married to Medicine premieres on Sunday night at 9:15 p.m. ET.

