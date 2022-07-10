The brand new season of Who Do You Think You Are? premieres on Sunday night on NBC.

In Who Do You Think You Are?, celebrities trace their family trees with the help of historians and experts. The season premiere episode on Sunday night features Billy Porter as he learns about his great-grandfather's murder.

How to Watch Who Do You Think You Are? Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream Who Do You Think You Are? Season Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Who Do You Think You Are? is an adaptation of the British series of the same name that airs on the BBC. In each episode, a different celebrity goes on a journey to trace parts of its family tree. The journey includes travel to locations both domestically and internationally to uncover truths about their family line.

The series first premiered on March 5, 2010 on NBC, where it ran for three seasons, before being cancelled in 2012. It was then picked up by TLC where it aired for seven additional seasons. In May 2019, it was announced that the series would return to NBC for 13 episodes, with the series set to premiere on July 10.

Each week expect to learn a little bit more about your favorite celebrities and where they come from.

Regional restrictions may apply.