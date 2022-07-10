Skip to main content

How to Watch Women Who Rock, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The brand-new series 'Women Who Rock' premieres on Sunday night on EPIX and covers the likes of Janis Jopin and Chaka Kahn.

In the series premiere on Sunday night, Women Who Rock digs into the turbulent rock roots of rock n' roll in the 1950s and 60s with Mavis Staples, Janis Joplin, Chaka Kahn and more.

How to Watch Women Who Rock, Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: EPIX

Live stream Women Who Rock, Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

According to EPIX, Women Who Rock is a four-part docu-series that pays homage to the legion of women pioneers in music who have stormed the stage, wielded their instruments and sung the soundtrack of our lives.

Celebrating women artists, in their own words, on power, fame, truth, defiance, artistic expression, hard-won success and most importantly, the insights and tales behind their anthemic music with appearances by Nancy Wilson, Shania Twain, Khan, Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Staples, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson (the B-52s), Tina Weymouth (Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club) and Nona Hendryx.

Don't miss the brand-new series Women Who Rock which premieres on Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on EPIX!

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

Women Who Rock, Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: EPIX
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

finalstraw
entertainment

How to Watch The Final Straw, Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina56 seconds ago
WWR_PrimaryLogo_RGB_whiteOnBlack
entertainment

How to Watch Women Who Rock, Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina56 seconds ago
USATSI_18302782
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Who Do You Think You Are? Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina24 minutes ago
1200x676-Q75_b5a42d9c042070683058d067d47ec7d9
entertainment

How to Watch Celebrity Family Feud, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18468926
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
USATSI_18678439
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox

By Evan Massey2 hours ago
USATSI_18678809
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

By Evan Massey2 hours ago
USATSI_18678807
NBA

How to Watch Wizards vs. Suns

By Evan Massey3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy