The brand-new series 'Women Who Rock' premieres on Sunday night on EPIX and covers the likes of Janis Jopin and Chaka Kahn.

In the series premiere on Sunday night, Women Who Rock digs into the turbulent rock roots of rock n' roll in the 1950s and 60s with Mavis Staples, Janis Joplin, Chaka Kahn and more.

How to Watch Women Who Rock, Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: EPIX

According to EPIX, Women Who Rock is a four-part docu-series that pays homage to the legion of women pioneers in music who have stormed the stage, wielded their instruments and sung the soundtrack of our lives.

Celebrating women artists, in their own words, on power, fame, truth, defiance, artistic expression, hard-won success and most importantly, the insights and tales behind their anthemic music with appearances by Nancy Wilson, Shania Twain, Khan, Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Staples, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson (the B-52s), Tina Weymouth (Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club) and Nona Hendryx.

Don't miss the brand-new series Women Who Rock which premieres on Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on EPIX!

