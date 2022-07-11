The sixth season of 'The $100,000 Pyramid' premieres on Sunday night on ABC and is hosted by Michael Strahan.

The debut episode of the new season of The $100,000 Pyramid will see celebrity contestants Lindsey Vonn, Russell Peters, Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight go up against each other in the thrilling game show.

How to Watch The $100,000 Pyramid, Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

In The $100,000 Pyramid, hosted by former NFL star Michael Strahan, two teams of two compete in a word-association game. Each contestant gets a celebrity partner, and one partner provides clues to the other about six mystery words, leaving the other to guess those words before the time runs out. The team with the most points gets to play in the winner's circle, where the top prize is $100,000.

The game show has a rich history as, in the 1970s and 1980s, it was already airing and was hosted by Dick Clark for 15 years. Besides the four celebrities mentioned for the premiere on Sunday night, the new season will consist of many other stars such as Nicole Byer, RuPaul, Cedric The Entertainer, Rosie O'Donnell, Mario Cantone, Rachel Bloom and many more.

