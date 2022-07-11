The brand-new special Backyard Bull Shark premieres on Sunday night on Nat Geo. The synopsis of the show reads as follows, "Bull sharks are invading in a big way. Found in oceans worldwide, their bullish behavior has made them famous from coast to coast. And the seven seas aren’t enough, they’re taking over brackish waters and rivers, too! Warmer waters due to climate change mean bull sharks can expand their range even further… so the more we learn about them now, the better."

How to Watch Backyard Bull Shark, Special Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nat Geo

Live stream Backyard Bull Shark, Special Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The bull shark, also known as the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems.

Unlike the river sharks of the genus Glyphis, bull sharks are not true freshwater sharks, despite their ability to survive in freshwater habitats.

Don't miss the premiere of Backyard Bull Shark at 11:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night on Nat Geo!

Regional restrictions may apply.