How to Watch Better Call Saul, Season 6B Premiere

Part two of the final season of Better Call Saul premieres today on AMC for the Breaking Bad prequel.

The final season of Better Call Saul split the final episodes into two parts, similar to Breaking Bad, with the second half beginning today. The first part of season six ended with Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill and Kim seeing their final plan come to a conclusion with Sandpiper and Howard as well as Nacho and Lalo, all in very shocking ways.

How to Watch Better Call Saul, Season Six B Premiere today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AMC

Watch Better Call Saul, Season Six B Premiere online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The final six episodes for Better Call Saul begin oday as the Jimmy McGill’s story will finally reach Saul Goodman’s story and culminate with Gene in the future:

The first two episode titles have been announced as “Point and Shoot,” directed by Vince Gilligan and written by Gordon Smith with the second episode (episode nine) titled “Fun and Games,” directed by Michael Morris and written by Ann Cherkis.

Over the years Smith is credited with 11 episodes and Cherkis with six episodes written by them individually.

This is the fifth episode directed by Morris while Gilligan, the showrunner, has directed five episodes of Breaking Bad and nine of Better Call Saul.

Looking ahead at the final six episodes, the show is right on the heels of the events of Breaking Bad and leaves Jimmy (Saul) having to deal with Lalo and build his connection more with Gus Fringe, the leader of the meth production in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

What is Kim's fate this season? Will she live and disappear in some way before Breaking Bad or is she another piece of collateral damage in Jimmy’s accent to becoming Saul Goodman?

Tune in every week to AMC for new episodes of Better Call Saul leading up to the series finale on August 15th.

Regional restrictions may apply.