The brand new season of Bridge and Tunnel premieres on Sunday night on EPIX.

Bridge and Tunnel follows a couple of college grads who set out to pursue their dreams in 1980s Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working class Long Island hometown.

How to Watch Bridge and Tunnel Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: EPIX

Live stream Bridge and Tunnel Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Bridge and Tunnel is a dramedy series written, directed and produced by Edward Burns for EPIX. The first season consisted of six episodes and premiered on January 24, 2021. In July 2021, the series was renewed for a second season, which is set to premiere on Sunday night.

The ensemble cast of Bridge and Tunnel includes Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell. Barrett Wilbert Weed later joined the cast in a recurring role along with Erica Hernández who did the same.

After a successful first season that aired last year, Bridge and Tunnel is back for season two with the premiere episode airing at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night on EPIX. You can expect a little bit of everything this time around.

Regional restrictions may apply.