Skip to main content

How to Watch Bridge and Tunnel Season 2 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The brand new season of Bridge and Tunnel premieres on Sunday night on EPIX.

Bridge and Tunnel follows a couple of college grads who set out to pursue their dreams in 1980s Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working class Long Island hometown.

How to Watch Bridge and Tunnel Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: EPIX

Live stream Bridge and Tunnel Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Bridge and Tunnel is a dramedy series written, directed and produced by Edward Burns for EPIX. The first season consisted of six episodes and premiered on January 24, 2021. In July 2021, the series was renewed for a second season, which is set to premiere on Sunday night.

The ensemble cast of Bridge and Tunnel includes Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell. Barrett Wilbert Weed later joined the cast in a recurring role along with Erica Hernández who did the same.

After a successful first season that aired last year, Bridge and Tunnel is back for season two with the premiere episode airing at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night on EPIX. You can expect a little bit of everything this time around. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

Bridge and Tunnel Season 2 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: EPIX
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1250-35e57e7e3fb73dc4e66e6d8b9e1832ed
entertainment

How to Watch Supreme Team Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbinajust now
cast
entertainment

How to Watch Bridge and Tunnel Season 2 Premiere

By Rafael Urbinajust now
p12504707_b_h8_af
entertainment

How to Watch The $100,000 Pyramid, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbinajust now
p22289536_b_h10_ad
entertainment

How to Watch Camo Sharks, Special Premiere

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18666777
NBA

How to Watch Hornets vs. Lakers

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
married-to-medicine-s9-1920x1080-logo_1
entertainment

How to Watch Married to Medicine, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina45 minutes ago
finalstraw
entertainment

How to Watch The Final Straw, Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
WWR_PrimaryLogo_RGB_whiteOnBlack
entertainment

How to Watch Women Who Rock, Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18302782
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy