How to Watch Camo Sharks, Special Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

'Camo Sharks' premieres on Nat Geo on Sunday night.

The brand-new special Camo Sharks premieres on Sunday night on Nat Geo. The synopsis of the show reads as follows, "Can sharks change color at will to enhance their predatory abilities? Through groundbreaking experiments, revered shark biologists answer this evolutionary question. Shark scientists Dr. Ryan Johnson and PhD Candidate Gibbs Kuguru hope to capture real-time pigmentation changes to understand how these apex ocean predators manipulate their skin’s dermal cells to activate camouflage."

How to Watch Camo Sharks, Special Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nat Geo

Live stream Camo Sharks, Special Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

In anticipation of the upcoming special airing on Sunday night, Jason Bittel wrote about the great white sharks for Nat Geo: "As the largest predatory fish on Earth, great white sharks are already impressive, armed with up to 300 serrated teeth and weighing up to 5,000 pounds. Now, new research adds more intrigue to the oceanic beasts, suggesting that the animals can change color—perhaps as a camouflage strategy to sneak up on prey."

Don't miss the premiere of Camo Sharks on Nat Geo at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday!

Regional restrictions may apply.

