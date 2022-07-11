Skip to main content

How to Watch Supreme Team Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Supreme Team, an exciting new series, premieres on Sunday night on Showtime.

Directed by Nasir "Nas" Jones and Peter Scalettar, Supreme Team is a three-part limited docuseries that takes an in-depth look at the notorious Queens, New York gang. It tells the real story from the mouths of its two leaders and family members, Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff and Gerald "Prince" Miller.

How to Watch Supreme Team Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime

Live stream Supreme Team Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

This limited docuseries tells the real story of the notorious Queens, NY crime syndicate known as the Supreme Team, as told by its two leaders, McGriff and Miller. 

Through the voices of these two infamous entrepreneurs, as well as hip hop legend LL Cool J, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, journalist Joy Reid, singer Ashanti, producer Irv Gotti and many others in the local community, viewers are given access beyond the headlines to examine the broader cultural dynamics and the impact that this small group had on hip hop and society at large.

Don't miss the first part of this three-part miniseries Supreme Team, which airs on Sunday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on Showtime.

