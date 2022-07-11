How to Watch Supreme Team Series Premiere

Directed by Nasir "Nas" Jones and Peter Scalettar, Supreme Team is a three-part limited docuseries that takes an in-depth look at the notorious Queens, New York gang. It tells the real story from the mouths of its two leaders and family members, Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff and Gerald "Prince" Miller.

Through the voices of these two infamous entrepreneurs, as well as hip hop legend LL Cool J, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, journalist Joy Reid, singer Ashanti, producer Irv Gotti and many others in the local community, viewers are given access beyond the headlines to examine the broader cultural dynamics and the impact that this small group had on hip hop and society at large.

