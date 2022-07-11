Get ready for another season full of romance and drama when The Bachelorette premieres on Monday evening on ABC.

This season is quite uncommon with two bachelorettes. However, that will make it all the more fun. After making it to the final three of Season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are now ready to stand by each other's side as they set out on a journey to find love.

How to Watch The Bachelorette Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Host Jesse Palmer says the new format means the show won’t be playing by the usual rules. Rachel and Gabby are dating the same pool of men and as a result, that pool will be super-sized.

Rachel Recchia is all about a man who can keep up with her lifestyle. After recently earning her private pilot license, she will likely be traveling and needs to make sure the man she picks is comfortable with that.

Gabby Windey works as an ICU nurse at the University fo Colorado Hospital. She is looking for a man who will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight in the relationship.

