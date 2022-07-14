Skip to main content

The Best 11 Sports Movies to Stream This Summer

From Space Jam to The Longest Yard, there’s a classic film for every sports fan to watch this summer.
As the summer carries on and temperatures heat up, you might find yourself escaping the heat for a night inside. But given the game calendar is often emptier this time of year, sports fans are sometimes left with scarce options. Here are a collection of movies for anyone missing their favorite sport. 

Rudy

This film from the early ‘90s tells the true story of Rudy Ruettiger, a football player who dreams of going to Notre Dame and getting his chance on the field. It's a must-see story for any fan of the underdog (and especially fans of the Fighting Irish).

Space Jam

A movie that needs little explanation, Space Jam features fan favorites in the Looney Tunes, plus Michael Jordan.

Being Evel

Being Evel is about daredevil Evel Knievel, a Motorcycle Hall of Famer known for his his nationally televised jumps. The documentary earned a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after its release in 2015.

Caddyshack

This comedy provides fans with an hour and a half of one-liners and slapstick comedy as it follows a teenage caddy in his quest for a college scholarship.

Draft Day

This fictional film is another one for the football fans; it follows the general manager of the Cleveland Browns as he navigates the 2014 draft (though it does not include a two-time Heisman winner like the Browns' real draft did that year). 

The Waterboy

The Waterboy is a comedy starring Adam Sandler. He plays (you'll never guess) a water boy who eventually makes his way onto the field—but for the rival of the team he used to work for. 

Kingpin

From the same brothers that brought Dumb and Dumber, this comedy stars Woody Harrelson and Bill Murray and tells the story of two bowlers (young and old) when “mentorship” goes wrong.

Love & Basketball

If any sports fan is looking for a little romance, Love & Basketball is the perfect movie. It's a classic love story of two next-door neighbors, and better yet, it explores the opportunity gap between men and women's sports as each pursue their individual careers. It was produced by Spike Lee.

The Longest Yard

Another Adam Sandler movie, The Longest Yard is a remake of the original 1974 film. In it, Sandler finds himself in prison and is tasked with creating a football team to face off against the guards.

Varsity Blues

A classic Lone Star State football story, Varsity Blues is set in West Canaan, Texas, and follows a high school team through the season as they deal with tough coaching and injuries.

Sons of Ben

This 2014 documentary features a group of soccer fans who rally to try to bring a team to Philadelphia. They form the Sons of Ben, which quickly gains traction.

