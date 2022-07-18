Skip to main content

How to Watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Caught In The Act: Unfaithful premieres on Monday night on VH1.

In the brand new series which airs tonight on VH1, victims of infidelity put the cheaters in their lives on blast and get justice for their broken hearts with a little help from Tami Roman, Kevin Carr and Brianne Joseph.

How to Watch Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Series Premiere Today:

Date: July 18, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: VH1

Live stream Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

VH1 had previously announced that Roman would host the investigative reality series, Caught In The Act: Unfaithful, and that the debut season would include six episodes, airing two episodes each Monday for three weeks starting on July 18.

In the new series, Roman will help people who suspect their partner is cheating. If caught cheating, the show will either allow the guest to team up with the other lover or ambush both the partner and their lover.

Roman is also a consulting producer on Caught in the Act: Unfaithful. Roman appeared on Basketball Wives and divorced Kenny Anderson due to rumors of infidelity, so she fully understands what many of the people are going through . She is now married to Reggie Youngblood.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
18
2022

Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: VH1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
