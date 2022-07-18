The newest episode of Shark Attack Files airs on Monday on Nat Geo. The episode is titled "City Bites" and is about how after a woman gets attacked by a shark in a city canal, experts start to investigate what is driving these predators into metropolitan areas. Soon enough, the experts uncover a rather alarming truth about city sharks.



How to Watch Shark Attack Files Season Premiere Today:

Date: July 18, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nat Geo

This thrilling series will be the best of every shark story you've ever experienced. From terrifying encounters and incredible feats to gang warfare and alien invasions, each episode is a wall-to-wall shark invasion.

Footage from actual attacks, shark interactions or bizarre behavior (both professional and user-generated) kicks off each mystery. Thw investigations then take us to new attacks, new footage, and the deeper the digging, the more that is uncovered. By the end, what started as one mystery becomes multiple events that lead to a single stunning revelation.

Don't miss the brand-new episode of Shark Attack Files premiering tonight on Nat Geo that will no doubt leave you speechless.

