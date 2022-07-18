Skip to main content

How to Watch The Bachelorette Episode 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Get ready for episode two of The Bachelorette. It will continue to bring the drama on Monday after the premiere episode last week.

Expect the unexpected this season with two bachelorettes. It's the first time in the show's history that this has happened. That will make it all the more fun. That was seen immediately in the first episode.

After meeting the men in the premiere episode and surprisingly cancelling the rose ceremony, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will challenge the men to a swimsuit pageant in episode two. They will also have their first one-on-one date to figure out who they have a strong connection with.

How to Watch The Bachelorette Episode 2 Today:

Date: July 18, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

After making it to the final three of Season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard, Windey and Recchia are beginning the journey by each other's side as they set out on a journey to find love. Rachel and Gabby are dating the same pool of men and as a result, the show began with 32 men.  

Recchia is all about a man who can keep up with her lifestyle. After recently earning her private pilot license, she will likely be traveling and needs to make sure the man she picks is comfortable with that.

Windey works as an ICU nurse at the University of Colorado Hospital. She is looking for a man who will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight in the relationship.

